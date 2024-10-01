LP Summit Dubai 2024: UAE's institutional LPs keen on Sharia-based credit financing

Premium
Institutional limited partners operating in the United Arab Emirates, including endowment funds, family office investors and banks have an inclination to back Sharia-compliant private credit lenders operating in the Middle East, as the market for such lending in the region looks robust, said Omar Al Yawer, one of the three partners ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.