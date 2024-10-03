LP Summit Dubai 2024: Conversion-based milestones key strategy to mitigate risks, say panellists

Premium Walid saad, chief financial officer, Saif Belhasa Holding; Manish Khurana, co-founder and director, Innovations Venture Studio, Saravana Kumar, CEO, NSIC Venture Capital Fund at VCCircle LP Summit Dubai 2024

Conversion-based milestones, where funds are released based on the achievement of specific goals, is seen as the best approach to minimise investment risks, according to panellists at the VCCircle LP Summit 2024 in Dubai. “The best way to mitigate risks is to use conversion-based milestones. This allows us to release funds ......