LP Summit Dubai 2024: Conversion-based milestones key strategy to mitigate risks, say panellists
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • LP Summit Dubai 2024: Conversion-based milestones key strategy to mitigate risks, say panellists

LP Summit Dubai 2024: Conversion-based milestones key strategy to mitigate risks, say panellists

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 03 Oct 2024
Premium
LP Summit Dubai 2024: Conversion-based milestones key strategy to mitigate risks, say panellists
Walid saad, chief financial officer, Saif Belhasa Holding; Manish Khurana, co-founder and director, Innovations Venture Studio, Saravana Kumar, CEO, NSIC Venture Capital Fund at VCCircle LP Summit Dubai 2024

Conversion-based milestones, where funds are released based on the achievement of specific goals, is seen as the best approach to minimise investment risks, according to panellists at the VCCircle LP Summit 2024 in Dubai.   “The best way to mitigate risks is to use conversion-based milestones. This allows us to release funds ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
Multiples PE makes final close of fourth fund; stops short of hard cap

Finance

Multiples PE makes final close of fourth fund; stops short of hard cap

Blackstone seeks to raise at least $10 bn in new Asia PE fund, focusing on India

Finance

Blackstone seeks to raise at least $10 bn in new Asia PE fund, focusing on India

Premium
LP Summit Dubai 2024: Conversion-based milestones key strategy to mitigate risks, say panellists

Finance

LP Summit Dubai 2024: Conversion-based milestones key strategy to mitigate risks, say panellists

Premium
Africa-focused Acre Impact gets US LP for debut export finance fund

Finance

Africa-focused Acre Impact gets US LP for debut export finance fund

Premium
French PE firm Amethis gets another US LP for pan-African fund

Finance

French PE firm Amethis gets another US LP for pan-African fund

Micro VC firm TDV Partners rolls out second fund with $6 mn target

Finance

Micro VC firm TDV Partners rolls out second fund with $6 mn target

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW