Lightspeed, Chiratae-backed HealthPlix closes Series C round

HealthPlix Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs an artificial intelligence-based medical records platform, has marked the final close of its Series C funding round at $22 million (around Rs 181 crore).

The company declined to divulge valuation details. However, according to data intelligence platform Traxcn, the company was valued at $33.9 million as of April 2021, after the company raised $13.5 million as part of its Series B funding round.

The round was led by Avataar Venture Partners, with participation from SIG Venture Capital and existing investors including Lightspeed, JSW Ventures, Kalaari Capital and Chiratae Ventures, among others.

The Bengaluru-based startup will deploy the fresh proceeds to scale up its product portfolio, technology and acquisition strategies.

Founded in 2014 by Sandeep Gudibanda, HealthPlix allows doctors to interact with patients, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical/equipment manufacturers and insurers.

The startup currently empowers over 10,000 doctors and is advancing national health missions, including Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, it claims.

Mohan Kumar, investment advisor to Avataar Venture Partners, said that HealthPlix’s approach of using doctors as the focal point and delivering value to other stakeholders like patients, pharma brands, pharmacies and diagnostic labs is unique and differentiated.

“At HealthPlix, our vision is to drive better health outcomes at population level. Today, we serve 2.5% of the entire Indian population. With these new funds, we aim to cater to 200-250 million more patient lives in an 18-month time frame,” said Gudibanda.

It pits against the likes of WonDRx, MedTrail and Doxper, among others.

Other healthtech ventures have attracted investor attention in the recent past.

For example, last month, healthtech startup Breath Well-being raised pre-Series B funding of Rs 50 crore from existing investors 3one4 Capital, Accel and General Catalyst.

