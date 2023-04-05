LightMetrics, Zero Cow Factory, others raise early-stage funding

Video telematics startup LightMetrics, biotechnology startup Zero Cow Factory, software-as-a-service startup Apptile, climatetech startup Ossus Biorenewables and geriatric care startup Kites Senior Care raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based video telematics startup LightMetrics has raised $8.5 million (Rs 69.8 crore) in a Series A funding round from Sequoia Capital India.

The startup plans to deploy it towards product development, hiring and domain expansion focused on auto insurance.

Founded in 2015 by Soumik Ukil, Ravi Shenoy, Mithun Uliyar, Gururaj Putraya, Pushkar Patwardhan and Krishna AG, LightMetrics is a video telematics technology company that uses AI and analyses video feeds from the camera installed in vehicles to better understand driver behaviour and reduce accidents and improve safety.

The company currently has deployed its solutions across India, the Middle East, US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, and South Africa.

Biotechnology startup Zero Cow Factory has raised $4 million (Rs 32 crore) in a seed funding round co-led by Green Frontier Capital, GVFL and pi Ventures. The round also saw participation from Pascual Innoventures, the investment arm of the Spanish dairy group Calidad Pascual.

The Surat-based startup aims to utilize the funding for research and development (R&D) purposes, improve production capacity and obtain regulatory approvals.

Founded in 2021 by Sohil and Parini Kapadia, Zero Cow Factory is a biotechnology company producing animal-free protein and dairy products using their patented technology.

The startup is also a part of global accelerators such as Mylkcubator in Spain, MassChallenge in Switzerland and Plug and Play in the USA. It had previously raised an undisclosed pre-seed round from Artesian VC and Brinc.

SaaS startup Apptile has secured $2.5 million (Rs 20.5 crore) in a seed funding round from Mankekar Family Office and Ramakant Sharma (Livspace).

The Bengaluru-based startup plans to deploy the funds for the launch of its platform and hire talent.

Founded in 2021 by Rohit Modi, Samyam Annappa, and Vishal Sood, Apptile is a SaaS startup specialising in no-code mobile application development. Apptile's platform enables Shopify businesses of all sizes to create customized mobile applications without the need for coding or design experience.

Climatetech startup Ossus Biorenewables has raised $2.4 million (Rs 19.7 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round from proptech investment firm Gruhas and Zerodha-backed non-governmental organization (NGO) Rainmatter Climate.

The Bengaluru-based startup intends to deploy the funding secured to scale up the manufacturing of its bioreactors, product development and geographical expansion across South Asia, Europe, and the US.

Founded in 2017 by Suruchi Rao, Shanta Rao, and Kamar Suhail Basha, Ossus is a climatech startup that has developed bioreactors to use waste carbon in industrial effluents as the raw material for production of green hydrogen.

"We will improve the manufacturing of the HydraCel bioreactors, build bio-capability with instrumentation, and expand across South Asia, Europe, and the US," said Suruchi Rao, co-founder and chief executive officer, Ossus Biorenewables.

The company is currently working with steel, starch and energy companies to produce hydrogen gas and is planning expansion across other process industries.

Lifebridge Senior Care Pvt. Ltd which operates the healthcare startup Kites Senior Care raised $2 million (Rs 16.4 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round from Ranjan Pai’s Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) family office.

The Bengaluru-based startup plans to use the funding secured to scale operations in Bengaluru and expand to other cities like Hyderabad and Chennai.

Founded in 2016 by Rajagopal G, A S Arvind, and Reema Nadig, Kites is a geriatric care service provider which offers out-of-hospital care services covering pre and post-hospitalisation rehabilitation care, palliative and dementia care provided both in its facilities in Bengaluru with 70 beds and a residence of elders.

