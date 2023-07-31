Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Lighthouse Canton adds new LP for its LC Nueva fund

Lighthouse Canton adds new LP for its LC Nueva fund

By Malvika Maloo

  • 31 Jul 2023
Premium
Lighthouse Canton adds new LP for its LC Nueva fund

Singapore-based investment firm Lighthouse Canton has added a new limited partner for its early-stage fund, LC Nueva Alternate Investment Fund, which it floated in collaboration with investment firm Nueva Capital. The firm, which launched its maiden vehicle in February last year and marked the first close in April 2022, has now ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Renew Subscription
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Ola investor wields the axe again, slashes valuation

TMT

Ola investor wields the axe again, slashes valuation

Premium
Lighthouse Canton adds new LP for its LC Nueva fund

General

Lighthouse Canton adds new LP for its LC Nueva fund

Premium
Clermont, Arpwood score big in India part-exit; Paragon PE makes a BFSI bet

Finance

Clermont, Arpwood score big in India part-exit; Paragon PE makes a BFSI bet

Peak XV to hold CEOs meet for first time after Sequoia split

Finance

Peak XV to hold CEOs meet for first time after Sequoia split

Premium
Quadria set to score another modest exit from India portfolio

Healthcare

Quadria set to score another modest exit from India portfolio

Tiger Global-backed DealShare CEO Vineet Rao steps down

People

Tiger Global-backed DealShare CEO Vineet Rao steps down

Advertisement