LightFury Games, STCH, Deep Algorithm pocket early-stage cheques

Credit: 123RF.com

Gaming startup LightFury Games, textile-tech firm STCH, and cybersecurity company Deep Algorithm Solutions have raised early-stage funding as investors continue to back AI-led platforms and globally scalable tech businesses.

Bengaluru-based game-tech startup LightFury Games has raised $11 million (around Rs 103.4 crore) in a pre-Series A round led by investors such as Blume Ventures, V3 Ventures, MIXI, and Times Internet, along with strategic investments from leading Indian cricketers such as MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya.

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The company, founded in 2024, plans to use the capital to complete development of its flagship mobile game ‘eCricket’, expected to launch some time this year, and to strengthen post-launch live operations and content systems.

“Building a AAA game is neither easy nor quick, it takes sustained creative excellence, deep technical expertise, and long-term discipline. In LightFury, we’ve seen a team come together from different parts of the world, with a shared passion and incredible attention to detail, depth and creativity,” said Karthik Reddy, co-founder and managing partner, Blume Ventures.

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STCH, a Bengaluru-based startup building an AI-driven platform for sustainable textile development and manufacturing, has raised $5.5 million in a pre-Series A round led by Omnivore, with participation from Kae Capital and White Venture Capital.

The company plans to use the funds to strengthen its AI capabilities, set up a dedicated fabric R&D lab, expand partnerships with textile mills, and scale delivery for global brands.

STCH aims to improve how fabrics are designed and produced, enabling faster, more sustainable manufacturing while meeting rising demand from international fashion companies.

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Deep Algorithm Solutions

AI-powered cybersecurity startup Deep Algorithm Solutions has raised Rs 16 crore ($1.7 million) in a pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

The company focuses on continuous identity risk management, offering behaviour-based security across both human and machine identities, including emerging AI agents. Its platform helps sectors such as banking, defence, and government prevent threats like account takeovers and social engineering attacks.

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The fresh capital will support international expansion and the development of advanced product features.

Deep Algorithm said it saw strong growth momentum, with annual recurring revenue rising threefold from FY25 to FY26, and projections of up to 20x growth by FY27, driven by its patented behavioral biometrics technology.

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