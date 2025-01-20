LetsVenture’s Shanti Mohan teams up with two angel investors to float VC fund

Shanti Mohan

Investment platform LetsVenture’s founder and chief executive Shanti Mohan has teamed up with two of the platform’s syndicate leads to float an early-stage fund with an aim to raise $50 million (about Rs 430 crore).

Mohan has partnered with Amit Srivastava, formerly an investor at hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, and Vivek Khare, previously an executive at Info Edge’s Naukri and Jeevansaathi, to set up SamVed VC. All three of them will be leading the new venture capital firm as general partners, along with former Google executive Gagan Saxena.

The fund aims to invest in startups solving problems for the country’s middle class and aspirational population. Its focus will be on areas such as artificial intelligence, agritech, healthcare, fintech, e-commerce, upskilling, and consumer brands.

Advertisement

SamVed will back startups until the pre-Series A stage, with the cheque size ranging from $80,000–$120,000 for early-stage startups and $250,000–$1 million for pre-Series A rounds.

“For me, SamVed is deeply personal. It’s about betting on the future I want to see for India — where ambitious founders have the resources and support to build businesses that create lasting value,” said Mohan in a post. “It also allows me to weave in and create a seamless partnership with LetsVenture.”

So far, the VC fund has backed three companies. It is targeting a first close by March this year at about $20 million, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Advertisement

Mohan, in 2022, had launched a micro-VC firm called Propell with Vikas Choudhury, who launched Playbook Partners last year.

Share article on Leave Your Comments