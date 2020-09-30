Legal-tech firm Legal Salah pulls in seed capital

Legal Salah Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a legal-technology startup focussed on providing law and taxation services, has raised $1 million (Rs 7.37 crore at current exchange rates) in seed funding.

The Kolkata-based company said in a statement it raised this capital from I2I Capital, a family fund composed of angel investors.

Legal Salah was set up in 2016 by Subhash Jha, Abhinit Kumar Singh, Sujit Jha and Tausif Warsi. The company says its platform streamlines access for consumers looking to access legal and tax-related advice.

Its services include business and company registrations, taxation support, brand protection, compliance and general legal assistance.

The company will use the capital it has raised to build technological infrastructure, accelerate product development and expand to locations such as Mumbai, Pune and Chennai. “We also plan to introduce our own accounting software for existing clients,” Subhash Jha said.

Currently, Legal Salah has a presence in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Patna. It is also exploring expanding to Dubai. The startup says it has worked with brands including OYO, Duckback, FujiFilm and Sulekha.

I2I Capital managing partner Nadia Millicent Norman said Legal Salah’s offerings to its target audience comes at a “perfect time” as the industry is embracing digital transformation everywhere.

Legal Salah is among a handful of legal-technology startups that have raised funding in the past couple of years.

In October last year, LegalKart raised Rs 3.5 crore in seed funding from a clutch of angel investors including Foodpanda India chief executive officer Pranay Jivrajaka, former Ola chief operating officer Pallav Singh and Lo! Foods CEO Sudarshan Gangrade.

In June last year, former India cricket captain Kapil Dev led a Rs 1 crore angel funding round in WizCounsel, an online marketplace for freelance legal, tax and accounting experts.

Before that, in February, SpotDraft raised around Rs 11 crore in a pre-Series A round of funding led by venture capital firm 021 Capital. At the time, SpotDraft said Freshworks founder Girish Mathrubootham and Hunch Ventures co-founder Karanpal Singh also took part in the round.