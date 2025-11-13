Kotak Alts, Asha Ventures bet on eastern India-focussed hospital operator

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd, the alternative asset manager formerly known as Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd, has invested in a multi-specialty hospital chain headquartered in the eastern part of India. Kotak Alts, via its private equity fund Kotak Life Science Fund I, which invests in early to growth-stage life sciences and ......