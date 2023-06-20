facebook-page-view
  KKR appoints Gaurav Trehan as Asia PE head

By Staff Writer

  • 20 Jun 2023
Credit: Reuters

KKR has appointed its India chief executive Gaurav Trehan as the buyout firm’s Asia head for private equity, a person with knowledge of the development told Mint.

Trehan will take over as KKR PE head for Asia from previous co-heads Ashish Shastry and Hiro Hirano. “Gaurav Trehan will be expanding his responsibilities as KKR’s sole head of Asia Private Equity, adding to his role as head of India,” the person cited above said.

“Gaurav’s elevation is given the success KKR has seen in India under his leadership,” the person added.

While Hirano has been named executive vice chairman of KKR in Asia Pacific, Shastry will become an adviser, according to a Bloomberg report. Trehan’s elevation is part of an overhaul of KKR’s Asia leadership, the report added.

KKR did not offer a comment immediately on Monday on the new appointments.

