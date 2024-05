Kedaara Capital makes a quiet exit. Did it make any money?

Pro (From left) Kedaara founders Manish Kejriwal, Sunish Sharma and Nishant Sharma

Private equity firm Kedaara Capital has sold its entire stake in a pharmaceutical company, marking an exit from its maiden investment in the sector after a relatively short holding period, VCCircle has gathered. The exit, which hasn’t been formally announced, came just a few months before the PE firm hit the ......