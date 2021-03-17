Julius Baer ropes in execs from IIFL Wealth, Avendus; J Sagar Associates makes hire

The domestic arm of global wealth management and private banking firm Julius Baer Group has recruited a group of people, it said on Wednesday.

While Julius Baer India has onboarded Chirag Gandhi, senior advisor team head at IIFL Wealth, as managing director, it has also recruited Manish Khaitan and Abhinav Kumar from Avendus.

Further, it has promoted company veteran Anand Khatau to managing director status, and has inducted five senior relationship managers.

Gandhi, who has more than 15 years of experience in the wealth management industry, will be based out of New Delhi. His hire will help Julius Baer India open avenues for itself in new client segments in northern markets including Rajasthan and Punjab.

Khaitan and Kumar, who will be based in Mumbai and Bengaluru, respectively, will help the firm strengthen its coverage in West and South India.

J Sagar Associates

Law firm J Sagar Associates (JSA) has appointed Madhurima Mukherjee Saha as an equity partner with effect from next month.

Saha’s appointment will help strengthen capital markets and securities practice, the firm said in a statement. She will be based out of Delhi and will coordinate this practice with Mumbai-based partner Arka Mookerjee.

Saha has represented promoters and selling shareholders including private equity clients, investors, and issuers.

Prior to JSA, she worked at AZB’s Delhi offices as a partner till last year. She has also had stints at L&L Partners and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

JSA says it has over 320 professionals working out of seven offices in cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

In April last year, the firm recruited Rajeev Reddy from Tatva Legal to its Hyderabad office. At the time, it said his hire would help strengthen its corporate and commercial law practices.