JSA onboards Luthra & Luthra’s Karan Mitroo to strengthen equity practice

Full-service law firm JSA Advocates & Solicitors (JSA) has announced the appointment of Karan Mitroo, a banking and finance partner from Luthra & Luthra, as an equity partner.

Mitroo, who brings over 15 years of experience, will join JSA with a team of 15 attorneys, including three partners: Purvi Dabbiru, Kartikeya Dubey, and Ankita Parasar.

Mitroo specializes in advisory and legal services for debt financing in India, with expertise across sectors such as renewables, roads, ports, steel, thermal power, transmission, airports, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate. He has around 17 years of experience in the field.

Notable transactions in Mitroo’s career include advising Rabobank, Export-Import Bank of India, MUFG Bank, Société Générale, and YES Bank on a $425-million (Rs 3,638 crore) term loan for a 200-MW hybrid project in Rajasthan, as well as assisting DBS Bank on SGD 470-million ECB financing for Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals.

Mitroo’s client list features several prestigious institutions, including the New Development Bank, Rabobank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Bank of America, Siemens Bank, DBS Bank, Société Générale, JBIC, Nordic Investment Bank, SBI, PFC Ltd, REC Ltd, L&T Finance, ICICI Bank, Tata Capital, among others.

Mitroo’s hiring marks JSA’s third partner addition this year, following the recruitment of Shringarika Priyadarshini Pritha from Trilegal and Pritha Chatterjee from IndusLaw.

Luthra & Luthra has seen several high-profile departures, including Vaibhav Suri to Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and a seven-lawyer capital markets team to Economic Laws Practice.

However, JSA has seen growth. Notably, it has hired a five-member disputes team in Hyderabad and is expanding into Chennai. Last year, the firm also onboarded Aishwarya Ananth Kumar and Partners in Bengaluru.

Amit Kapur and Vivek K. Chandy, joint managing partners at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, said, “This move will greatly enhance and consolidate the firm’s existing domain and our market-leading position in the BnF and project finance practice...”



Earlier this month, JSA elected its new joint managing partners and executive committee. The five-member committee, set to take charge on April 1, consists of Amar Gupta and Vivek Chandy as joint managing partners, alongside Lalit Kumar, Varghese Thomas, and Vikram Raghani.

Founded in 1991, JSA is a full-service national law firm with over 600 legal professionals across seven locations in India: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

