New executive committee takes charge at law firm JSA

Credit: 123RF.com

Full-service law firm JSA Advocates & Solicitors said Monday it has elected its new joint managing partners and executive committee.

The new five-member executive committee comprises Amar Gupta and Vivek Chandy, who have been elected joint managing partners, along with Lalit Kumar, Varghese Thomas and Vikram Raghani.

The new executive committee takes charge with effect from April 1, the law firm stated in a release.

Advertisement

Chandy first assumed the role of joint managing partner in January 2019. This will be his third term in the role. He will be based out of Bengaluru. He specialises in private equity, mergers and acquisitions, corporate commercial work, and real estate advisory.

Gupta, who will be based out of New Delhi, is a founding member of JSA’s disputes practice and has over 30 years of experience. He has held management and practice leadership positions during his 27-year tenure with JSA. He specialises in commercial litigation and arbitration.

Raghani, presently the co-chair of the corporate practice at JSA, has spent more than 22 years with the firm. He will be based in Mumbai along with Varghese, who was part of the previous executive committee and has been re-elected.

Advertisement

Raghani leads the securities practice at JSA. His areas of practice include M&As with a focus on public market transactions, private equity and securities laws. Varghese specialises in commercial dispute resolution.

Kumar, who has been with the firm for over 20 years, is a new entrant to the executive committee and will be based out of Gurugram. He specialises in corporate law, M&As and private equity.

The partnership at JSA elects the executive committee, comprising five members, for a three-year term. The committee forms the senior leadership team with responsibility for the overall management, developing, and implementing the firm’s growth strategy.

Advertisement

In the last six years, JSA has grown both organically and inorganically to cross over 600 attorneys in FY25. The firm specialises in its primary practice areas of corporate, disputes, and finance.

Founded in 1991, JSA has offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments