Jafco Asia looks to double down on India bets, hires former IAN exec

Early-stage venture capital fund Jafco Asia has appointed former Indian Angel Network’s (IAN) investment executive, Shahan Sud in a bid to double down on its India investments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move comes seven months after Singapore-headquartered Jafco Asia announced the final closure of its new fund at $130 million. The VC said that the Jafco S-8 Family fund will invest in tech startups in India, China and Southeast Asia.

“We, at Jafco Asia, look at Seed to Series B. We look forward to collaborating with startups across sectors, promoting entrepreneurship and supporting India's growth story. This journey would not have been possible without my seed investors, family, close friends and mentors,” Sud said in a LinkedIn post.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Indian Angel Network, Sud was responsible for building and leading the consumer vertical. Prior to that, he was an investment banking analyst at Anand Rathi Financial Services, where he worked on a complete deal cycle (collateral preparation, marketing and resolving fund queries), in addition to conducting industry research and engaging in active business development.

Jafco Asia is a technology focused VC firm investing across Asia and is part of Jafco which is one of Japan's largest private equity funds and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

While Jafco Asia has been investing in Indian companies for the last 10 years, the investment firm was operating out of Singapore and Japan so far, it said on its LinkedIn post.

Earlier, in June, the company led an $8.2 million Series A round for business-to-business (B2B) insurtech platform Pazcare. Last year, the VC firm participated in a $4.2 million seed round for neobank Akudo.

Jafco Asia’s other investments in India include a Series C participation in MediBuddy and a Series A in Prozo.