Investment bank Technology Holdings floats asset management operations

Credit: 123RF.com

London-headquartered investment bank Technology Holdings, which is headed by Christ University alumni Vivek Subramanyam and advised Wipro and HCL Technologies during their recent acquisitions, has announced its entry into the asset management business.

Technology Holdings, which has operations in 13 countries and will now be called TH Global Capital, has floated a subsidiary TH Global Asset Management to focus on AIFs and hedge funds business, it said. Simultaneously, the investment bank will also expand its growth advisory offering for its clients.

Vivek Subramanyam, founder and chief executive officer of TH Global Capital, will also helm the new vertical.

Advertisement

Subramanyam brings over 24 years of investment banking experience, having advised top corporations and private equity firms globally on strategic and M&A transactions. He has overseen 95 transactions of more than $10 billion.

The investment bank specializes in verticals such as technology services, consulting, business process management, software, and healthcare globally, with enterprise values ranging from $25 million to $500 million.

Established in 2000, the company’s global team of over 130 professionals has executed M&A, private equity, and capital advisory services in over 25 countries.

Advertisement

In India, Technology Holdings advised US-based insurance technology specialist Aggne during its acquisition by Wipro for $66 million (Rs 570 crore) in February 2024. It also advised Swiss digital banking solutions company Confinale on its strategic sale to HCL Technologies in June 2022 for CHF 57 million (close to Rs 450 crore).

Share article on Leave Your Comments