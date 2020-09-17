Interior design software firm Infurnia pulls in angel funding

Infurnia Technologies Pvt. Ltd, an architecture and interior design software firm, has raised $240,000 (Rs 1.76 crore at current exchange rates) in funding from a clutch of angel investors.

Participants in this exercise include Pallav Nadhani, the founder of JavaScript-focussed tools and charting components provider FusionCharts, which was acquired earlier this year by the Houston-based Idera. In April, Nadhani invested in location analytics startup Locale.ai.

This infusion takes the total capital raised by Bengaluru-based Infurnia to $1 million, with the company being valued at $7 million, it said in a statement.

The company was set up in 2014 by Nikhil Kumar and Lovepreet Mann. It owns and operates a cloud-based platform that allows professionals to design buildings, interiors, and modular kitchens.

In October last year, Infurnia raised $200,000 from another set of angel investors. Before that, it raised $160,000 in January 2016 in seed capital from venture capital firm Idein Ventures.

Mann, who functions as the business head for Infurnia, is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to co-founding the startup, he worked with Deutsche Bank.

Kumar, who is the company’s chief executive officer, is an IIT-Bombay graduate and worked with Credit Suisse prior to Infurnia.

Infurnia will use the funding it has raised to expand to global markets and strengthen its position at home, Mann said.

“Infurnia provides a viable alternative to architects looking to work in a more collaborative environment, not just in terms of the designs but also how that design data is shared across the various stakeholders in a project,” he added.

The fresh capital comes on the back of Infurnia becoming the design technology partner for furniture and home décor platform Pepperfry.