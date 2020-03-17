B2B software firm Idera acquires Kolkata-based FusionCharts

Idera Inc., a software company that provides application management software and systems for Windows and Linux servers, has acquired JavaScript tools and charting components provider FusionCharts.

The acquisition will help expand Idera’s developer reach in the JavaScript segment and will also help cement its position as a source for software components, the company said in a statement.

Kolkata-based FusionCharts, set up in 2002 by Pallav Nadhani, says it helps developers to build user-friendly dashboards for web and mobile projects. Some of its products include charting libraries, data-driven maps, and cross-browser support.

The company has worked with companies including Facebook, Walmart, Vanguard, Apple, Microsoft, and Google.

“FusionCharts helps developers convert data into engaging visualizations with minimal effort and learning required,” Kegan Blumenthal, general manager for developer tools at Idera, said.

Separately, Nadhani said the acquisition would help combine the two companies’ developer tool suites. It will also let them expand their product offerings for the JavaScript community, he added.

Houston-based Idera was set up in 2000 and says it delivers business-to-business productivity tools. Its products range across three divisions – database tools, developer tools, and testing tools, with the company claiming customers in sectors such as healthcare, financial services, retail, and information technology companies.

The acquisition also marks the latest move in India’s larger IT and software startup industries. Both domestic and international companies have made acquisitions in the space to strengthen their product offerings and expand their geographical reach.

Earlier this month, for example, the Bengaluru-based Sonata Software Ltd acquired customer experience-measuring firm GAPbusters Ltd, UK for around $4.8 million. The development came just days after Sonata announced that it had decided to acquire a stake of up to 17% in SemiCab Inc., a US-based startup that offers technology platforms to logistics providers.

Last month, the Sequoia-backed software-as-a-service firm Freshworks Inc. acquired the US-based AnsweriQ, a provider of intelligent automation for customer service. Freshworks, based in Chennai and San Mateo, California, acquired at least 10 other companies to date.

Also last month, software services provider Mastek Ltd entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the businesses of Evolutionary Systems Pvt. Ltd (Evosys India), a firm that offers Oracle cloud implementation and consultancy services.