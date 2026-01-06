SoftBank-backed Cars24 buys CarInfo to expand presence across car ownership lifecycle

Credit: Pixabay

Online used-car marketplace Cars24 has acquired CarInfo, a vehicle information and management platform, as it looks to deepen its presence across the car ownership lifecycle.

CarInfo, which also operates the BikeInfo app, helps users track and access key vehicle-related information such as insurance validity, pollution certificates, traffic challans, FASTag status, and registration details.

The platform was built to address a common pain point for vehicle owners: critical information scattered across multiple systems and easy to miss until it becomes a problem.

Founded by Sahil Jain, CarInfo has grown steadily over the years and now serves more than 12 million monthly users, becoming a widely used utility for car and two-wheeler owners in India.

The deal value stood at around Rs 118 crore, according to a report by news website Medianama.

Announcing the acquisition, Vikram Chopra, co-founder and chief executive officer of Cars24, said the deal aligns with the company’s long-standing goal of simplifying car ownership.

He added that combining CarInfo’s information-led approach with Cars24’s transaction and services ecosystem could significantly improve the overall ownership experience.

CarInfo will continue to operate as a standalone app with its existing team, Chopra said, adding that the platform’s brand and product roadmap will remain intact even as it benefits from access to a larger ecosystem.

Prior to this, Cars24 last year acquired Team-BHP, which was founded in 2004 by Mumbai-based auto enthusiast Rush Parekh and has built a reputation for fostering community-driven discourse around cars and bikes.

Cars24 was last valued around $3.3 billion (Rs 28,100 crore) in 2021 when it raised $300 million in a Series G round. Its investors include SoftBank, DST Global, Alpha Wave Global, and Tencent Holdings, among others.

In FY24, Cars24 reported a 25% increase in operating revenue, reaching Rs 6,917 crore, though its net loss widened to Rs 498 crore from Rs 468 crore in FY23, as per VCCEdge, the data research platform of VCCircle. It hasn’t reported its FY25 figures yet.â€‹

