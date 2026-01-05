VC-backed online astrology platform Astrotalk’s revenue soars in FY25

Puneet Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer, Astrotalk

Spiritual-tech startup Astrotalk Services Pvt. Ltd reported strong revenue growth for the financial year through March 2025 but higher expenses dragged down its profit, according to the company’s consolidated financial statement accessed by VCCircle. The astrology and spiritual services platform recorded consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,176.4 crore in FY25, ......