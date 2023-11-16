Inito, two others raise early-stage funding

Healthtech startup Inito, consumer brand Happy Nature and public storage marketplace Airattix secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.

Bengaluru-based Inito has raised $6 million (Rs 50 crore) in a Series A funding led by Fireside Ventures. The round also saw participation from undisclosed family offices and angel investors.

The funding will be used to improve Inito’s fertility hormone test using artificial intelligence (AI), expand its presence across geographies and expand its platform into a multi-test health platform.

Founded in 2015 by Aayush Rai and Varun AV, Inito is a platform that allows individuals to manage and understand their health at home. Its flagship product; the fertility monitor is a home test that helps women track fertility hormones in 10 minutes and provides personalised analytics about women’s reproductive health.

The startup has previously raised $9 million from investors including Y Combinator, multiple physicians and family offices.

“The partnership with Fireside Ventures has not only provided financial backing but also mentorship and guidance, enabling Inito to build a consumer healthtech brand for the world from India,” said Rai and Varun AV, co-founders, Inito.

Dairy and breakfast essentials brand Happy Nature has raised $300,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from undisclosed high-networth individuals and angel investors.

The funds raised will be utilised for branding, developing its technology stack, processing plant upgrades and expanding its presence across geographies.

Happy Nature delivers direct-to-customer milk, dairy and breakfast essential products. It currently has business operations in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Karnal, Panipat, Ludhiana, Ambala, Zirakhpur, Panchkula, Chandigarh and Mohali and claims to serve around 1 lakh customers along with processing 15,000 orders daily.

“With this infusion, we will expand sales. Additionally, we're committed to improving our processing plant infrastructure, investing in technology upgrades and optimising the customer journey,” said Vikas Singh, chief executive officer, Happy Nature.

Airattix secures $276,347 (Rs 2.30 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round from a group of undisclosed angel investors based out of India and the US.

The Pune-based startup will use the funding to expand its presence across geographies, by extending its operations to Dubai and hiring talent for its India offices.

Founded in 2020, Airattix hosts a marketplace where people can list and rent out privately owned vacant storage spaces and vacant parking slots for goods storage and car parking respectively. The company claims to have 25,000 users and operates in around 15 cities across India.

In addition to its core services, Airattix offers value-added options like movers and packers and goods insurance, through third-party vendors, thus positioning itself as a comprehensive solution provider for storage and parking needs.

"With this funding, our goal is to broaden our footprint and assemble dedicated teams to serve each market," said Aditya Kale, founder and chief executive officer, Airattix.

