Iliad Partners hits first close of maiden vehicle focussed on early-stage bets

Premium
Sovereign investor Jada Fund of Funds-backed venture capital fund Iliad Partners marked the first close of its $50 million inaugural investment vehicle to back early-stage tech startups primarily across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Besides Public Investment Fund-owned Jada, the UAE-based VC firm secured the backing of regional and global investors for Iliad ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.