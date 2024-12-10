Iliad Partners hits first close of maiden vehicle focussed on early-stage bets
By Dilasha Seth

  • 10 Dec 2024
Christos Mastoras, founder and managing partner of Iliad Partners

Sovereign investor Jada Fund of Funds-backed venture capital fund Iliad Partners marked the first close of its $50 million inaugural investment vehicle to back early-stage tech startups primarily across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Besides Public Investment Fund-owned Jada, the UAE-based VC firm secured the backing of regional and global investors for Iliad ......

