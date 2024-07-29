How family offices should assess unconventional assets, panelists weigh in at VCCircle summit

Premium
Indian family offices which are considering making investments in unconventional asset classes such as cryptocurrencies, wine, sneakers, and collectibles, should invest in countries where the market for these asset classes has more depth, panelists said at VCCircle Family Office Summit 2024 in Mumbai. “If you do invest in assets like ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.