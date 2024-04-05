Homegrown consultancy Stirrup Communications gets strategic buyer

Premium
Mumbai-based Stirrup Communications Pvt Ltd, which operates the eponymous communications consultancy firm specialising in environmental, social and governance (ESG) communications, has got an offshore strategic buyer for itself. The company, which also works in the areas of corporate reporting, branding and corporate digital services, has secured investment from governance, risk ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.