facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Homegrown consultancy Stirrup Communications gets strategic buyer

Homegrown consultancy Stirrup Communications gets strategic buyer

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 05 Apr 2024
Premium
Homegrown consultancy Stirrup Communications gets strategic buyer
Credit: VCCircle

Mumbai-based Stirrup Communications Pvt Ltd, which operates the eponymous communications consultancy firm specialising in environmental, social and governance (ESG) communications, has got an offshore strategic buyer for itself.    The company, which also works in the areas of corporate reporting, branding and corporate digital services, has secured investment from governance, risk ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Homegrown consultancy Stirrup Communications gets strategic buyer

General

Homegrown consultancy Stirrup Communications gets strategic buyer

Premium
Grapevine: PE firms line up for Bharat Serums; IFC, ADB to invest in Fourth Partner

General

Grapevine: PE firms line up for Bharat Serums; IFC, ADB to invest in Fourth Partner

Premium
Grapevine: Lenskart, Purplle eye fresh funds; Blackstone changes tack for PGP Glass sale

General

Grapevine: Lenskart, Purplle eye fresh funds; Blackstone changes tack for PGP Glass sale

Premium
Grapevine: Warburg leads race for Shriram unit; Hindujas, Dixon weigh M&As

General

Grapevine: Warburg leads race for Shriram unit; Hindujas, Dixon weigh M&As

Premium
Grapevine: Zepto eyes fresh funding; KKR, OrbiMed plan exits from healthcare firms

General

Grapevine: Zepto eyes fresh funding; KKR, OrbiMed plan exits from healthcare firms

Premium
Grapevine: Morgan Stanley PE, Multiples eye RG Stone stake; EDF to sell India assets

General

Grapevine: Morgan Stanley PE, Multiples eye RG Stone stake; EDF to sell India assets

Advertisement