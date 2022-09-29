HCL acquires stake in GUVI; plans to skills tech professionals in India, abroad

IT giant, HCL Group has acquired a majority stake in ed-tech platform GUVI. Through this acquisition, HCL plans to create skilled tech professionals in India and abroad. However, the financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. Guvi offers online learning in a plethora of different vernacular languages along with English.

HCL Corporation Director and Shiv Nadar Foundation Trustee, Shikhar Malhotra in a statement said, “HCL believes in the philosophy of multiplying the potential of not just individuals but communities at large. In line with the same belief, we are delighted to associate with GUVI to ensure that technology aspirants have ease of access to learning and upskilling via holistic courses in the native language," as reported by PTI.

Further, Malhotra added that through this investment, the aim is to address the critical technical skill gap across enterprises.

Meanwhile, GUVI co-founder and CEO Arun Prakash believe that the association with HCL will be a game-changer for the EdTech space servicing audiences in their mother tongue.

Also, Prakash said, leveraging HCL's global network, Guvi is looking forward to empowering a large pool of professionals.

The edtech platform will focus on developing a demography-agnostic ecosystem that enables deserving individuals to acquire technological skills.

Arun Prakash, Sridevi Arun Prakash, and SP Balamurugan are the co-founders of the e-learning platform. Guvi is an Online Learning Platform incubated by IITM and IIM-A, supported by Google Launchpad and Jio Gennext.

Guvi offers courses like Robotic process automation, Python with IIT certification, RPA design and development, Selenium Automation with Python, Game development using Pygame, C Programming, Building REST APIs using Net core, TestNG Framework for selenium, and MongoDB among others. It also provides courses for learning basic computer skills like Microsoft PowerPoint, excel, and word.

