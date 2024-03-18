HCIN Networks, three others raise early-stage funding

BNZ Green team

Information technology (IT) networking solutions startup HCIN Networks, artificial intelligence (AI)-based music platform Beatoven.ai, healthtech startup Qurex and climatetech startup BNZ Green secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

HCIN Networks has secured $1.5 million (Rs 12.5 crore) in a funding round led by Swastika Investmart Ltd. The round also saw participation from Ankit Mittal, Vijay Khetan of Param Capital, Ageless Capital, MSB E-Trade Securities and undisclosed high-net-worth individuals (HNI) investors.

The startup will use the funding to improve its technological capabilities, according to its statement.

Founded in 2019, HCIN Networks counts organisations like Airtel, Indus Tower, ABB, Bondada Electrical Ltd, Reliance Retail, Hughes Communication, Byju’s, Decathlon, Lenskart, among others as part of its client portfolio.

The company is registered in Faridabad with a corporate office in Bengaluru and branch workplaces in Noida, Chennai and Hyderabad.

AI-based music startup Beatoven.ai has secured $1.3 million (Rs 11 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by existing investor Capital 2B.

The round also saw participation from existing investor Entrepreneur First and new investors IvyCap Ventures, Upsparks Capital, Rukam Capital, along with undisclosed angel investors.

The funds raised will be deployed to improving the overall user experience, hiring talent and developing a scalable go-to-market strategy.

Founded by Mansoor Rahimat Khan and Siddharth Bhardwaj, Beatoven.ai is a platform for music composers and content creators to help them create music.

Through Beatoven.ai’s web-based application, content creators can create and customise tunes with the help of the platform’s library of mood-based tunes across genres.

The platform claims to have 1 million users currently and plans to grow to 5 million in the next 3 years.

Qurex has raised $250,000 (Rs 2.07 crore) in a pre-seed funding round co-led by 7Square Ventures and PointOne Capital.

The startup will use the funding to expand its presence across geographies as well as deploy the funding for product development.

Founded by Shailja Mittal and Amit Singhi, Qurex is a healthtech startup that provides sexual health solutions. Qurex's plan revolves around therapy, diet, and exercises backed by andrologists and psychiatrists specialised in sexual health. The startup claims to have seen a 30% month-over-month revenue increase.

"We are a brand that works on root cause analysis to identify the right treatment protocol for an individual. This investment will allow us to further develop our platform, strengthen our offerings, and deliver faster results," said Mittal, co-founder, Qurex.

Blockchain-based climatetech startup BNZ Green has raised $100,000 (Rs 82 lakh) in a pre-seed funding round from Climate Detox and undisclosed angel investors.

The funds raised will be utilised strategically for platform development and marketing initiatives, according to its statement.

Founded by Ashish and Neha Jain, BNZ Green is a platform that allows project developers, traders, businesses and individuals to trade and retire carbon credits. Beyond offering a unique trading platform, BNZ Green provides carbon footprint accounting tools for individuals and companies. The startup's flagship product, BNZ X, is a blockchain-based carbon credit marketplace.

