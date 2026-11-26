Green Aero, Vegapay snag Series A; CredAble takes over Reql

Dr Prithwish Kundu, founder and CEO, Green Aero

Green Aero Propulsion Pvt Ltd, a deep-tech aerospace and defence technology company, and Mumbai-based fintech infrastructure startup Vegapay have raised Series A funding while banking technology platform CredAble has acquired a majority stake in an AI-native regulatory intelligence platform, the companies said Thursday.

Green Aero has raised $14 million (about Rs 130 crore) in Series A funding, led by Crane Ventures. The round also saw participation from 3one4 Capital, Antler Elevate, and returning investors pi Ventures, Antler India, and Rebalance, the startup said in a statement.

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The startup was founded in November 2023 by Prithwish Kundu and is developing aircraft engines and drone platforms. It said it will deploy the capital to build larger jet engine testing facilities, expand its engineering team, and accelerate the development and flight qualification of its transonic and supersonic drone platforms, it said.

Vegapay has secured $10 million in a Series A round co-led by venture capital firm Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India and technology investor Prosus.

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Existing investors Elevation Capital and Eximius Ventures also participated in the round. The round involves a primary and a secondary component, giving more than 40 employees the opportunity to sell part of their vested stock options.

Vegapay was founded in 2022 by Gaurav Mittal, Himanshu Agrawal, Puneet Sharma and Abhinav Garg. It is building a lending tech stack and card management system that enables regulated entities as well as fintechs to issue and further increase card as well as lending penetration in India.

The startup will use the capital to add more banks onto its Credit Line on UPI, add secured credit lines backed by fixed deposits, gold and mutual funds, grow its credit card, prepaid card and forex card programmes, and expand its engineering and risk teams.

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CredAble, a working capital and banking technology platform, has acquired a 70% stake in Reql, an AI-native regulatory intelligence platform. It didn’t disclose the deal value.

Reql supports regulatory research, policy gap analysis and obligation mapping, and helps teams manage compliance actions from review to closure in one system.

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The acquisition will help CredAble expand its banking technology portfolio into Reg-Tech and help bring a dedicated AI platform to compliance and legal teams at banks, financial institutions and corporates.

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