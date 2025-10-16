Graph AI, Dashamlabs, Everbright, FireAI collect early-stage cheques

Ankit Jhanwar, co-founder and CEO, Dashamlabs

AI startup Graph, managed services platform Everbright Health, insulation material maker Dashamlabs, and business intelligence platform FireAI have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds.

Graph AI

Graph AI has collected $3 million (about Rs 26 crore) in a seed round led by Bessemer Venture Partners to accelerate product innovation, expand its engineering team, while driving international expansion.

The California-based startup, which focuses on patient safety and pharmacovigilance, through its AI-driven automation, delivers an end-to-end safety solution for enterprise customers. Its flagship tool Graph Safety automates key processes including adverse drug event case processing, signal detection, aggregate reporting, and regulatory compliance, while building a centralized safety intelligence database over time.

Founded in 2024, Graph AI is led by Raghav Parvataraju, Vijay Ponukumati, Mohan Konyala, and Ashutosh Bordekar. It keeps a human-in-the-loop only for select regulatory-mandated steps, enabling pharmaceutical companies to transition from manual workflows to highly automated systems that enhance medical reviews while ensuring full regulatory compliance.

Everbright Health

Managed services platform Everbright Health has raised $7 million in seed investment from W Health Ventures and New York-based VC firm Sanos Capital.

The startup said it will use the funds to build out its technology platform, accelerate sales across US and launch newer therapy areas with similar operational models.

Everbright Health, founded and led by Ben Kuhn, helps mental health providers, such as psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists, deliver advanced interventions as part of everyday care.

The company says its end-to-end platform blends AI-powered clinical and operational talent from the US and India with proprietary technology to identify eligible patients, improve engagement, streamline prior authorization, and manage critical workflows, including revenue cycle management, compliance, and treatment delivery.

Dashamlabs

Dashamlabs has raised Rs 12 crore in a seed funding round led by Speciale Invest, with participation from IIMA Ventures, as it scales the production capacity of flexible silica aerogel sheets for industrial, mobility, and infrastructure applications.

The startup said it plans to focus on optimizing ethanol-based supercritical drying while advancing toward ambient-pressure drying for scalable, cost-efficient mass production in the near-term. The funding will fuel its R&D and production capacity, build pilot systems, and collaborate with partners across the oil and gas sector, EVs, defence, and construction.

The materials science company, founded by Ankit Jhanwar, Apoorv Balwani and Devakar Dhingra, claims to be building a commercial platform for advanced aerogel-based insulation. Its proprietary technology enables the production of flexible silica aerogel sheets with very low thermal conductivity, high-temperature stability ranging from -150°C up to 1,000°C, water and fire resistance.

FireAI

Business intelligence startup FireAI has raised Rs 4 crore in seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The Mumbai-based firm said the funds will be used for developing products, notable innovations like causal chain, text-to-SQL capability, proprietary extract, transform, load (ETL) tool enhancing scalability, speed, and end-user experience. It will also earmark the funds for hiring qualified tech professionals and expanding into new markets.

FireAI was founded by Vipul Prakash. The AI-driven business intelligence platform makes data insights conversational, real-time, and actionable.

