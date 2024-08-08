Grapevine: Zydus joins Torrent in race for JB Chemicals; The New Shop eyes 24Seven

Premium Credit: VCCircle

Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Zydus Lifesciences are vying for control of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, alongside private equity firm EQT, a media report said. VCCircle previously reported that Torrent Pharma is in advanced talks to acquire KKR's stake in JB Chemicals. Both Torrent and Zydus have been shortlisted following the initial screening by KKR, which currently owns the 48-year-old company, The Economic Times reported, ......