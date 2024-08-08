Grapevine: Zydus joins Torrent in race for JB Chemicals; The New Shop eyes 24Seven
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Zydus joins Torrent in race for JB Chemicals; The New Shop eyes 24Seven

Grapevine: Zydus joins Torrent in race for JB Chemicals; The New Shop eyes 24Seven

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 08 Aug 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Zydus joins Torrent in race for JB Chemicals; The New Shop eyes 24Seven
Credit: VCCircle

Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Zydus Lifesciences are vying for control of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, alongside private equity firm EQT, a media report said.    VCCircle previously reported that Torrent Pharma is in advanced talks to acquire KKR&#39;s stake in JB Chemicals.   Both Torrent and Zydus have been shortlisted following the initial screening by KKR, which currently owns the 48-year-old company, The Economic Times reported, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Zydus joins Torrent in race for JB Chemicals; The New Shop eyes 24Seven

General

Grapevine: Zydus joins Torrent in race for JB Chemicals; The New Shop eyes 24Seven

Premium
Grapevine: Mizuho withdraws from Yes Bank race; K Hospitality eyes IPO

General

Grapevine: Mizuho withdraws from Yes Bank race; K Hospitality eyes IPO

Premium
Grapevine: Manjushree, 2 others plan IPO; Postman valuation falls in secondary deals

General

Grapevine: Manjushree, 2 others plan IPO; Postman valuation falls in secondary deals

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding momentum rises on a low base, Rapido leads total value this week

General

Deals Digest: Funding momentum rises on a low base, Rapido leads total value this week

Premium
Grapevine: Infra.Market begins IPO talks; Ranjan Pai to invest in Trident's fund

General

Grapevine: Infra.Market begins IPO talks; Ranjan Pai to invest in Trident's fund

Grapevine: Amazon nears Axio acquisition; PEs in race for Eye Foundation

General

Grapevine: Amazon nears Axio acquisition; PEs in race for Eye Foundation

Advertisement