Grapevine: TPG-backed Fractal Analytics revives IPO plans; Rupeek faces down round

Premium

Rupeek, a gold loan startup backed by Peak XV Partners and Accel, is holding discussions with both existing and potential new investors to raise funds at a lower valuation than before, a media report said. The startup, previously valued at approximately $600 million (Rs 4,980 core), may undergo a valuation reduction ......