Grapevine: Tata Consumer eyeing two acquisitions; Apax puts Healthium on the block

Premium

FMCG major Tata Consumer Products is on track to seal two acquisitions in the sector after months of negotiations, a media report said citing people in the know. Firstly, the Tata Sons company will acquire 75% in Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd, the operator of Ching’s Secret, from existing investors Invus Group ......