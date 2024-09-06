Grapevine: Swiggy to focus on Instamart; US pension fund delegation in India

Premium
Swiggy will direct a large portion of the proceeds from its upcoming $1.25 billion (Rs 10,490 crore) initial public offering (IPO) to expand its quick commerce unit Instamart, as rivals BlinkIt, Zepto, and BigBasket intensify competition, a media report said. Swiggy aims to double its network of dark stores, which supply groceries ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.