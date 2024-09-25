Grapevine: Swiggy, Hyundai, InCred in IPO news; Jupiter eyes SBM India

Premium Gig workers outside a Swiggy warehouse in New Delhi. | Credit: Reuters/Priyanshu Singh

Swiggy has secured approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO) of shares after a confidential filing of draft papers, a media report said. The IPO could be launched as early as November, with discussions with anchor investors already underway, Moneycontrol reported, citing people ......