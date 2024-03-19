facebook-page-view
  • Grapevine: Sugar Cosmetics' VC backers eye exit; Azure Power may change hands

Grapevine: Sugar Cosmetics' VC backers eye exit; Azure Power may change hands

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 19 Mar 2024
Credit: VCCircle

India-focused Malabar Investments is reportedly in discussions to acquire a stake in Mumbai-based Sugar Cosmetics through a secondary transaction worth Rs 80-100 crore ($10-13 million), as early backers of the company mull an exit, a media report said. This move could value Sugar Cosmetics at around Rs 2,900 crore ($350 million). ......

