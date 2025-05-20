Grapevine: Shiprocket set to file for IPO; Blackstone joins Statkraft race

Premium Credit: Reuters

Logistics company Shiprocket is expected to file its draft documents for an initial public offering in the coming days while private equity giant Blackstone is in the advanced stages of acquiring Statkraft’s India business, according to separate media reports. Shiprocket Zomato-backed Shiprocket is set to file a draft prospectus with the Securities ......