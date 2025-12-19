Deals Digest: PE, VC funding value cools despite steady deal flow

Private equity and venture capital activity slowed in terms of overall value, even though the deal volume remained healthy in the five-day period ended December 19, according to data compiled by VCCircle. Companies raised over $600 million (around Rs 5,378 crore) across 26 deals, compared with $1.44 billion (around Rs 12,908 ......