China files WTO case against Indian tariffs, subsidies
By Reuters

  • 19 Dec 2025
FILE PHOTO: Trucks with shipping containers are parked at Jawaharlal Nehru Port, in Navi Mumbai, India, August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

China has filed a case against India's tariffs on information and communications technology products and Indian photovoltaic subsidies with the World Trade Organisation, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement released on Friday.

The Indian tariffs and subsidies "give India's domestic industries an unfair competitive advantage, harm Chinese interests" and were in violation of WTO rules, the ministry said.

"We once again urge India to abide by its relevant commitments at the WTO and immediately correct its erroneous practices," it added.

Chinatariffsinformation and communications technologyphotovoltaicWorld Trade Organisation

