Grapevine: Bain-Piramal fund, Bessemer, Vixar, Gauri Khan Family Trust, others in news

Piramal Group and Bain Capital’s JV, India Resurgence Fund (RF), has begun the process of selling part of its stake in Synthimed Labs, while Bengaluru-based biotech startup Pandorum Technologies is raising additional funding in its ongoing Series B round. Meanwhile, Vixar, formerly Arpwood Partners, has acquired a significant minority stake in ......