Norwest-backed Gabit buys Swedish firm; German conglomerate invests in HMI Learning

Health tech start-up Gabit, which is backed by investment firms Norwest Venture Partners and Ventura Capital, has acquired Swedish clean nutrition brand Näck.

Gurugram-based Gabit, founded in 2022 by Gaurav Gupta and Arpana Shahi, offers nutrition programmes and fitness-tracker wearables. The Gabit smart ring, one of the flagship products, is said to track the wearer's actions, sleep, stress, fitness and nutrition levels.

The nutrition brand developed by a Swedish team offers protein powders, supplements such as multi-vitamins, and capsuled anti-oxidants.

Advertisement

“When supplements, diagnostics, and continuous tracking come together, health stops being vague and starts becoming measurable,” Gabit's Gupta said.

Apart from the Norwest and Ventura, celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor and Badshah are also investors in the firm.

Gabit did not disclose the size of the transaction.

Advertisement

Over a century old German education conglomerate Klett Group’s daycare chain and schools Klett Kita and Schule GmbH invested an undisclosed amount in Mumbai-based HMI Learning Pvt Ltd for a minority stake, VCCircle has learnt.

The investment will be disbursed over the next two to three years to help HMI Learning, which runs the preschool and daycare brand Happy Minds International schools, turn into a $30 million (around Rs 270 crore) valuation company, according to a press statement.

Advertisement

The Klett Group has over 80 brands under it across 18 countries.

“The investment will help HMI Learning expand its footprint across Mumbai and beyond, enhance its curriculum, and bring global benchmarks to its classrooms,” the press statement added.

“Bringing in a strategic partner enables us to accelerate expansion, strengthen systems, and benefit from global best practices,” said Sonia Chugh, founder and CEO of HMI Learning.

Advertisement

HMI Learning currently operates seven centres in Mumbai and Thane, having catered to 6,000 kids aged four months to ten years so far. The firm now intends to launch 35 new centres in the next 3 years with a focus on company-owned and operated preschools and childcare centres.

Share article on Leave Your Comments