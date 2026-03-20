M&A activity to accelerate this year despite war disruption, Goldman Sachs says
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • M&A activity to accelerate this year despite war disruption, Goldman Sachs says

M&A activity to accelerate this year despite war disruption, Goldman Sachs says

By Reuters

  • 20 Mar 2026
  • Listen to Story
M&A activity to accelerate this year despite war disruption, Goldman Sachs says
Chairman & CEO of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. David Solomon speaks during The Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney, Australia, March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper

Goldman Sachs expects mergers and acquisitions activity to be on the upswing this year despite the disruption caused by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, CEO David Solomon said on Friday.

"While it is difficult to predict the broader economic effects of the military action by the U.S. and Israel against Iran, we still see the potential for a more constructive operating environment," Solomon said in the annual shareholder letter.

The Wall Street giant said it expects monetary easing, fiscal stimulus in developed economies, capital investment in artificial intelligence technologies and a more balanced regulatory regime in the U.S. to drive M&A activity this year.

Advertisement

Top dealmakers have said that faster deal closings under the Trump administration have assuaged worries that many investors and boardrooms had when there was greater scrutiny under the Biden administration.

Solomon said CEOs and boards are taking a much more front-footed approach as they feel more confident in executing strategic transactions.

"We expect this upswing to continue though a protracted war or another exogenous event could, of course, change the current sentiment," Solomon said.

Advertisement

'US-China reset needed'

Solomon also called for a long-term reset in the U.S.-China relationship. The world’s two biggest economies have been working towards easing tensions after a period of heated rhetoric.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week delayed his highly anticipated trip to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping as the ‌war with Iran drags on.

Advertisement

"Given how entwined they are, it is important that the U.S. and China reach a new modus vivendi, not just for the next 12 months, but rather for the next 10 to 20 years," Solomon said.

"We believe there is a roadmap for more meaningful dialogue. That said, it remains to be seen whether that dialogue will lead to a significant agreement."
 

Advertisement
Goldman SachsUS-Israel warIranDavid Solomon

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: PE-VC, M&A activity picks up; KKR's bet lifts overall tally

General

Deals Digest: PE-VC, M&A activity picks up; KKR's bet lifts overall tally

Premium
Grapevine: Encube Ethicals, L'Oreal, Yotta Data Services, EQT, Vertex Ventures in news

General

Grapevine: Encube Ethicals, L'Oreal, Yotta Data Services, EQT, Vertex Ventures in news

Assiduus Global, Laani, Mave Health, Pinq Polka get fresh funds

General

Assiduus Global, Laani, Mave Health, Pinq Polka get fresh funds

Premium
Grapevine: Unilever, Uni Cards, Fundamentum, Credilio in news

General

Grapevine: Unilever, Uni Cards, Fundamentum, Credilio in news

Premium
PitchRight Ventures' founder floats new fund for early-stage bets

General

PitchRight Ventures' founder floats new fund for early-stage bets

India's privatization drive derails because of weak investor interest

General

India's privatization drive derails because of weak investor interest

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW