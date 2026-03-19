Assiduus Global, Laani, Mave Health, Pinq Polka get fresh funds

Somdutta Singh, founder and CEO, Assiduus Global

Infrastructure platform Assiduus Global, personal care brand Laani, neurotech startup Mave Health and innerwear maker Pinq Polka have secured funding in various early-stage rounds from venture capital firms and other angel investors.

Assiduus Global Inc

Assiduus Global Inc., a middleware infrastructure platform for global digital commerce, has raised $25 million (around Rs 233 crore) in a pre-Series B funding round led by Bajaj Finserv.

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The startup, headquartered in the US with offices across India, the UAE and the UK, announced that the funding round included participation from Uncorrelated Ventures, Aaruha Technology Fund, Vikash Agarwal (Rupa Family Office), and other institutional and family-office investors.

The company plans to use the funds to improve its AI and data capabilities—including predictive demand, pricing intelligence, and working-capital optimisation—and to expand across the Middle East, Europe and Asia-Pacific, among other things.

Founded by Somdutta Singh, Assiduus Global operates a platform that helps companies scale up globally with speed, compliance and capital efficiency. Assiduus supports over 150 enterprise brands, operates in more than 20 countries, and integrates with 18-plus global marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms.

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Body and personal care startup Laani has secured Rs 9.1 crore ($980,000) in a pre-seed funding round led by V3 Ventures and Saama Capital. The round saw participation from a group of investors including Reckitt executive Arjun Purkayastha, Purplle founder Manish Taneja, Snapdeal founder Kunal Bahl and others.

The startup said the capital raised will be deployed to continued investment in research and development and for the expansion of the product portfolio into new personal care categories, among others.



Laani was founded by Nirja Bhatt, who previously co-founded Recove.

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Neurotechnology startup Mave Health has raised $2.1 million (around Rs 19.5 crore) in a seed funding round led by Blume Ventures, with participation from Inuka Capital, Stanford Angels, founders of Groww, Raymond Russell, Aureolis Ventures and Juhi Bhatnagar (Forj Capital).

The round saw participation from existing investors, including All In Capital. The funding follows the company’s $750,000 pre-seed round, which was raised in November 2023.

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The startup plans to use the capital to launch Mave’s wearable headset in the US and India and to expand its manufacturing capabilities.

Founded in 2023 by Dhawal Jain, Jai Sharma, and Aman Kumar, Mave Health is developing a wearable headset that it claims will support everyday mental health and cognitive performance.

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Innerwear and shapewear maker Pinq Polka has raised Rs 4 crore (around $430,000) in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) as it scales its marketing efforts.

The startup said it will deploy the capital to scale up marketing for the brand’s shapewear category, strengthen its team and support working capital requirements.

Founded in 2017 by Manveen Sharma, Pinq Polka offers innerwear and shapewear for women.

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