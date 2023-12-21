facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: ShareChat faces a valuation cut; PAG inks debt deal

Grapevine: ShareChat faces a valuation cut; PAG inks debt deal

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 21 Dec 2023
Premium
Grapevine: ShareChat faces a valuation cut; PAG inks debt deal
Credit: Reuters

Social media platform ShareChat is in advanced talks to secure approximately $50 million in funding, TechCrunch reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.    The new round could value ShareChat below $1.5 billion, the report said. This is down from $4.9 billion in the previous funding round.     Existing investors Temasek and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

We Founder Circle gets commitment of $10 mn for Gift City fund

General

We Founder Circle gets commitment of $10 mn for Gift City fund

Premium
Grapevine: ShareChat faces a valuation cut; PAG inks debt deal

General

Grapevine: ShareChat faces a valuation cut; PAG inks debt deal

Omnivore, revenue-based financier Klub lead early-stage rounds in two startups

General

Omnivore, revenue-based financier Klub lead early-stage rounds in two startups

Why 2024 will likely see consolidation in the global private capital market

General

Why 2024 will likely see consolidation in the global private capital market

Premium
Grapevine: Bain, KKR, CPPIB eye new deals; Advent moves ahead with twin exits

General

Grapevine: Bain, KKR, CPPIB eye new deals; Advent moves ahead with twin exits

Premium
Grapevine: Aditya Birla Group to grow green portfolio; Tatas lead race for consumer deal

General

Grapevine: Aditya Birla Group to grow green portfolio; Tatas lead race for consumer deal

Advertisement