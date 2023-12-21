Grapevine: ShareChat faces a valuation cut; PAG inks debt deal

Premium Credit: Reuters

Social media platform ShareChat is in advanced talks to secure approximately $50 million in funding, TechCrunch reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. The new round could value ShareChat below $1.5 billion, the report said. This is down from $4.9 billion in the previous funding round. Existing investors Temasek and ......