Grapevine: Samara in talks to buy Bharti's Del Monte stake; Healthium gets another suitor

Private equity firm Samara Capital is in advanced discussions to acquire a 50% stake in Del Monte Foods, a pasta and sauces maker, from Bharti Enterprises, a media report said. Samara is also considering a minority stake in Godrej Tyson Foods, the producer of Yummiez frozen foods, with valuations for both ......