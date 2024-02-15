facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: RIL eyes stake in Tata Play; Warburg, Bain compete for Shriram Housing

Grapevine: RIL eyes stake in Tata Play; Warburg, Bain compete for Shriram Housing

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 15 Feb 2024
Premium
Grapevine: RIL eyes stake in Tata Play; Warburg, Bain compete for Shriram Housing
Credit: VCCircle

Reliance Industries (RIL) is in talks to acquire a 29.8% stake in Tata Play from the Walt Disney Company, marking what could potentially be the first-ever joint venture between two of India’s biggest business conglomerates,  a media report said. Bankers are currently assessing the value of Disney&#39;s stake in Tata Play. ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: RIL eyes stake in Tata Play; Warburg, Bain compete for Shriram Housing

General

Grapevine: RIL eyes stake in Tata Play; Warburg, Bain compete for Shriram Housing

Premium
Grapevine: Carlyle mulls exit from Airtel data centre unit; Oyo may shelve IPO

General

Grapevine: Carlyle mulls exit from Airtel data centre unit; Oyo may shelve IPO

Fireside Ventures extends early-stage funding to two startups

General

Fireside Ventures extends early-stage funding to two startups

Premium
Grapevine: Healthium Medtech gets more suitors; race for Fourth Partner Energy heats up

General

Grapevine: Healthium Medtech gets more suitors; race for Fourth Partner Energy heats up

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding momentum picks up as deal volume surges

General

Deals Digest: Funding momentum picks up as deal volume surges

MENA Digest: The Digital Hotelier, Camb AI, Rize, Bookr raise funds

General

MENA Digest: The Digital Hotelier, Camb AI, Rize, Bookr raise funds

Advertisement