Grapevine: Reliance’s Ambani family, Flipkart, Sahajanand Medical in news

Premium
The billionaire Ambani family of Reliance Industries Ltd is set to buy Londan cricket team Oval Invincibles while Flipkart is considering acquiring InstaAstro, separate media reports said. Meanwhile, Samara Capital-backed Sahajanand Medical is gearing up for IPO and SLK Software’s promoters are planning to sell a majority stake in the ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.