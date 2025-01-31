Grapevine: Reliance’s Ambani family, Flipkart, Sahajanand Medical in news

Premium (L to R) - Reliance's Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani | Credit: Reuters

The billionaire Ambani family of Reliance Industries Ltd is set to buy Londan cricket team Oval Invincibles while Flipkart is considering acquiring InstaAstro, separate media reports said. Meanwhile, Samara Capital-backed Sahajanand Medical is gearing up for IPO and SLK Software’s promoters are planning to sell a majority stake in the ......