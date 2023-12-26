Grapevine: Reliance, Disney ink term sheet for media merger; IL&FS to sell road assets

Premium
Reliance Industries Ltd and Walt Disney Co have signed a non-binding term sheet to merge their India media and entertainment operations, a media report said. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance aims to complete the merger process by the end of January, subject to regulatory approvals, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.