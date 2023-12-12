Grapevine: Reliance, Disney finalising deal terms; Actis joins race for road assets

Premium
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Walt Disney Co. are in the final stages of crafting a non-binding term sheet to merge their India media and entertainment operations, a media report said. The proposal deal could involve a newly formed unit of Reliance-owned Viacom18 absorbing Disney's Star India through a share swap ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.