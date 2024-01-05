Grapevine: Quadria Capital sets sight on PE-backed dialysis chain; WizFreight raises funding

Premium Amit Varma (left) and Abrar Mir, founders, Quadria Capital

Asia healthcare-focussed private equity firm Quadria Capital, which has backed names like Maxivision Eye Hospitals, MediBuddy, Nobel Hygiene and Concord Biotech, is now eyeing a fresh bet in a homegrown dialysis chain, a media report has said citing people aware of the development. The PE firm, managing over $1.5 billion in ......