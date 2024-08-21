Grapevine: PEs, others eye Theobroma; layoffs lead to closure murmur at ReshaMandi

At least four entities, including Switz Group and private equity firms Kedaara Capital, Carlyle, and ChrysCapital, have submitted non-binding bids for a majority stake in Indian bakery chain Theobroma, a media report said. VCCircle first reported that US investment giant Carlyle Group, US-based General Atlantic, Advent International, and India’s ChrysCapital are evaluating investing in the bakery chain. Non-binding bids were submitted ......