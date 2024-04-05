Grapevine: PE firms line up for Bharat Serums; IFC, ADB to invest in Fourth Partner

Five major global private equity firms - Warburg Pincus, Permira, EQT, Bain, and TPG - are interested in acquiring Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) as the company's current owners seek a valuation exceeding $1 billion, a media report said. These firms are expected to formalize their interest within the next two weeks and initiate due diligence procedures, The Economic Times reported, ......